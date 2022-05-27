Abortions haven’t been the solution
What was Roe vs. Wade intended to accomplish? I’ve read the decision, studied it and found it ludicrous. The author, Justice Harry Blackmun, thought it would be the final answer to the problem of unwanted teen pregnancy. Blackmun was appalled that girls would have to drop out of school and interrupt their education because of pregnancy. The 1973 decision was supposed to solve that problem forever. Did it? Definitely not.
In 1996, there were about 330,000 births to girls between the ages of 14 and 18 in the US. (National Center for Health Statistics). In the same year, there were 1.2 million legal abortions in the US. (CDC). I picked 1996 because it is well after the 1973 decision and well before current restrictions on abortion access in many states. The pregnancy rate and the abortion rate have fallen since then but this is partly related to falling rates of fertility.
How does abortion affect Florida and Highlands County? In 2021, there were about 80,000 abortions in Florida, and 175 abortions on women living in Highlands County. About 4,900 Florida abortions were performed on women from another state, or 6% (Florida Agency for Health Care Administration). National figures for abortions in 2021 don’t seem to be available yet.
The media makes a big deal out of some pro-lifers, a minority, opposing abortion even in cases of rape or incest. I haven’t got a special answer to the philosophical problem, but the numbers are small. In 2021, there were eight abortions performed due to incest, and 18 due to rape, in Florida. There were 119 abortions performed because the life of the mother was in danger. All of these circumstances account for less than one half of one percent of Florida abortions last year.
