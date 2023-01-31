Abuse of authority
It’s one thing to hold religious beliefs but it’s quite another to use these beliefs to insult and intimidate others. This is especially true as it concerns a public servant in a position of authority. Officer James Fansler of Lake Placid regularly spouts his religious convictions in an increasingly threatening tone as though everyone should follow his lead. Inserting his picture in uniform sends a dangerous message. An organization formed by Ronald Reagan Jr., a lifelong atheist who self admittedly is not afraid of Hell, zealously watchdogs violations where religion is inserted into government. The Freedom From Religion Foundation pursues these matters, filing suit where applicable. The hoax of religion has no place in governance of the nation. The Founding Fathers went to great lengths to keep religion out of the government. Thomas Jefferson edited the King James’ version of the Bible where he removed the foolishness. This Bible is on display at the Smithsonian. Mr. Fansler has recently announced his retirement from LPPD and that’s for the best. We haven’t room for a tax paid zealot to tarnish an already flawed government. Abigael Ramirez Sebring