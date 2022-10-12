Acknowledge contributions of Hispanics
Every year, Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 is recognized as National Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM). During this time, we celebrate not only the various cultures and contributions made by the American Latino community, but also the independence days of several Latin American countries (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Chile) as well as Virgin Islands-Puerto Rico Friendship Day.
The 2022 theme for Hispanic Heritage Month is “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.” This theme invites everyone to reflect on the many great contributions the Hispanic population has made in politics, the economy, architecture, music, and much more. It also encourages Hispanic Floridians to remain resilient and continue impacting this great nation for a better future. With Florida having such a large population of Hispanics, it is important we reflect and acknowledge their tremendous contributions to our Sunshine State.
I am a proud member of the Hispanic community and am grateful to serve all communities as a Commissioner of the Florida Commission on Human Relations, where we aim to eliminate discrimination here in the state of Florida. This state is enriched with Hispanic culture and history, and I encourage all to take the time to acknowledge and appreciate the Hispanic American contributions that make the Sunshine State what it is today.
Florida Commission on Human Relations