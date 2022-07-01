Action needs to begin at home
The Highlands News-Sun editorial, Let’s Do Something, reflected on recent mass shootings and called for action to prevent another tragedy.
Since many of the shooters were young, even teenagers, we have to examine what signals we are sending to our youth even as we try to deal with the distribution of weapons capable of killing so many so fast.
We should begin at home. What message does the sale of AK-47s and AR-15s across the street from Sebring High School send to students?
And then there is the embarrassing case of our congressman, Gregory Steube.
He used his time on a congressional panel as the nation mourned the deaths of 19 more kids to show a video of himself at home playing with his many weapons. His message to our 18-year-old males is evil and clear.
James Upchurch
Sebring