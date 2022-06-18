Address the issues
Just read viewpoints and saw that the usual group is spouting forth their quizzical thoughts again.
One expressed the sad list of children’s deaths over the years of various causes and then tried to compare it to children assaulted by transgendered people, that made no sense.
How about gas prices where under $2 where I live when Trump was in office and now at $4.62 a gallon while Biden is in charge? That is a real fact!
One asked that more than thoughts and prayers be given after a school tragedy. Well, things will not change until people quit blaming the police, the second amendment and guns for these horrible things and realize a gun is a tool, nothing more, and until we get to the meat of this tragic problem, nothing will change. Cain used a stick to kill Able.
Jay Broker
Sebring