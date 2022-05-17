All these mass shootings have one common factor, that being the shooter had documented mental health problems. How do we use this to stop these shooters from purchasing firearms and significantly reduce these mass shootings? Actually quite simple.
Add three new interfacing steps to the federal background check. 1) interface with the federal drug prescription database and anyone taking a drug used to treat serious mental illness be denied. 2) interface with the Social Security Insurance (SSI) data base and anyone on SSI for serious mental health issues such as anger management, depression, anxiety, extreme overweight (lack of control) that is so severe they can not function be denied. 3) interface with the medical profession database and anyone who has been referred to mental health by law enforcement or anyone who has been committed to a mental health facility be denied.
An important step that is absolutely necessary for this to work is the legal requirement that the medical profession and law enforcement must properly report all cases of mental health referrals or treatments. Of course, there should be an appeal process, say for someone grieving the unexpected tragic death of a loved one being given a drug for a limited time to help that person overcome their loss.
I do not think this would be very hard to implement with modern technology. Legal gunowners would still have their firearms and our society would be much safer.
Michael Knowles
Avon Park