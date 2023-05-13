1. Strengthen bilateral relations between the United States and Ukraine: Providing military aid to Ukraine can help the United States strengthen its relationship with this key ally in the region and help ensure a stable and secure European continent.
2. Counter Russian aggression: Providing military assistance to Ukraine can serve as a strong deterrent to Russia’s aggressive behavior in the region and help limit its ability to meddle in Ukraine’s internal affairs.
3. Enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities: By providing military assistance to Ukraine, the United States can help Ukraine build up its defense capabilities and better protect itself against Russian aggression.
1. Increasing tensions with Russia: Providing military assistance to Ukraine could lead to increased tensions between the United States and Russia, which could potentially escalate into a direct conflict.
2. Costly: Providing military aid to Ukraine can be costly for the United States, as it requires resources and personnel that could be better used elsewhere.
3. Aiding a weak state: Ukraine is a weak and unstable state and providing military aid to it could further destabilize the region and increase the risk of conflict.