The Afghanistan withdrawal spans both the Trump and Biden administrations: The Trump team made the Taliban agreement and set the date for total withdrawal and the Biden team implemented the withdrawal, for a later date. The State Department and DOD of both administrations screwed up.
It looks like the State Department and DOD under the Trump administration never started the withdrawal planning, which should have been shared with the Biden administrative. Since there was no plan from the Trump administration and the Biden team was too slow in acting on it, it became a mess.
But, the main reason for my comments is because the military leaders in Afghanistan should be held accountable for the service member deaths. The security at the airport was the responsibility of the local military commanders, and it looks like they made some bad decisions on how to disperse and protest troops. It reminds me of the Beirut bombing years ago when several Marines were killed because security measures were inadequate.
Even though the buck stops at the president, the military needs to do a complete and detailed review of the security measure lapses.
Ed Dickerson
Avon Park