Aging population an economic positive
Currently, 1 out of 6 Americans is older than 65. Wow. So here’s a question: Is the large number of retirees in our country an economic boost or a drain? Since negatives often make headlines, we’ve been hearing more about the latter. But there are good arguments to support the economic benefits of an aging population.
The biggest benefit is that retirees are spending money rather than competing in the earnings workforce. Retirement spending is, in effect, acting like a tourist economy, where tourists provide employment to retailers and service businesses. When this happens, employment opportunities rise, and everyone who wants work can find it. Nice. Another lucky spin off is one that workers all over the country have been forcefully speaking out for: in a tighter job market wages go up. The overall result is an invigorated middle class.
While rising health care costs for the aging population are an economic negative, many younger folks don’t realize that most retirees pay Medicare B monthly premiums and deductibles. Also, up to 85% of Social Security income is taxable, as are most stock sales.
Huge numbers of retirees benefit the economy as volunteers. In fact, according to the Urban Institute, 6 out of 10 adults 55+ engage in volunteer activity.
“Whether population aging is good or bad for the economy defies simple answers,” according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) publication F&D, Cost of Aging, March 2017.
On a household level, according to the IMF, older people in Japan and Korea, Europe, and the Americas on average give more to their younger family members than they receive.
So let’s be glad that both we and our parents are living longer and healthier lives, and that on balance it just might be an economic positive.
Anne Kennedy
Lake Placid