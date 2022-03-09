Agree with letter about CRA
Hitting the nail on the head! In the past I have not agreed with articles written by Dale Gillis, but in Saturday’s Feb. 26 Highlands News-Sun he expressed the feelings of a great many folks about CRA. Congratulations Dale, my hat is off to you for an article well written.
As a senior citizen (90 years old), leave things alone as it is. If CRA wants to blow money away, let them finish re-paving Lakeview Drive so everyone can enjoy its beauty and not some waterslide.
Allan Trevelyan
Sebring