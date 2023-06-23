AI is taking over
Yo yo yo, check it out
I’m here to rap about the weather in Florida
The Sunshine State where it’s always hot and humid
But don’t get too excited, ‘cause there’s a catch
You gotta deal with thunderstorms and rain that never ends
Yeah, you heard me right, it’s not all sunny and bright
In fact, today it’s partly cloudy with a chance of hail
The high is 84 degrees, the low is 73
And the precipitation is 69 percent
So you better grab your umbrella and your sunscreen
‘Cause you never know what you’re gonna get in Florida
But hey, don’t let that stop you from having fun
There’s plenty of things to do and see in this state
You can go to Orlando and visit Disney World
Or head to Miami and party on the beach
You can enjoy the nature and the wildlife
Or explore the history and the culture
There’s something for everyone in Florida
So come on down and join me in this rap
Let’s celebrate the weather in Florida
It may be crazy and unpredictable
But it’s also beautiful and wonderful
So let me hear you say it loud and proud
Florida, Florida, rain and thunder, we love you all!
I wrote that poem/song/rap with the help of artificial intelligence in less than one minute and with less than five minutes correcting the output of what was generated by generative chat AI. It is amazing what the technology can do for people in Highlands County, Florida and creative people all across the nation.
One news report by BBC News estimated that 300 million jobs will be lost due to generative artificial intelligence. We need to think progressively and adopt a universal basic income as this technology eliminates more jobs than it creates.
Dave Esler
Sebring