AI? Not so fast
So, AI [artificial intelligence] is going to save us all from propaganda/fake news/misinformation etc.?
Updated: May 24, 2023 @ 7:51 am
Not so fast. I earned a computer science degree in 1987 (Phi Theta Kappa) and spent the next 17 years as a programmer/coder/analyst. Yes, that was when dinosaurs roamed the planet, according to modernist prejudices. Coded mostly in Assembler, which is as close to machine code as one could get at that time. At some level, all code is nothing but zeros and ones. That never changes but is controlled by the individual who structures the decisions the code will return.
Current AI services have demonstrated an obvious leftist/globalist/woke bias. No surprise, AI can only do what the programmers code it to do and most of the current batch tend to be callow, inexperienced, sheltered, foolishly idealistic folk – snowflakes, if you will. Their code appears to approve of leftist agitprop while denigrating any traditionalist views.
If folks are naïve and gullible enough to accept decisions concerning cultural/political matters from a computer … then they will get what they deserve.
“To err is human, but to really foul things up you need a computer.” – Paul Ehrlich
Harold Day
Lake Placid
