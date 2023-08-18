All about tyrants
The recipe for you to become a tyrant can be accomplished in a few easy steps.
First, convince the majority that you alone can solve all their problems. From center stage, state your case emphatically.
Next, control the media. Getting your message out there on the airways will create name recognition that will keep on giving.
Then, control the truth. Truth is defined by the beholder. Say something often enough and it becomes true whether it is or not. It’s easier than you think.
Crush your rivals. The Policy of Personal Destruction works best. Demonizing your opponents is a sure way to belittle them into submission. Make up something if necessary. If you can’t argue the issue, attack the person. After all, perception is truth.
Identify scapegoats. Every successful tyrant labels some group as the cause for the woes of the masses. Jews, Blacks, gays, transgenders are all fair game. Target ‘the other’ whenever possible.
Instill outrage. Stirring up the gullible with made up issues is sure to fuel anger and outrage at which point they will seek a strong man to soothe the waters. You’re almost a tyrant.
Limit rights. Limiting the activities of your fans will help keep them in line, lest they catch on to your act and stray from the fold.
Indoctrinate the youth. You can never start too early brainwashing the younger generation to your brand of poppycock. Focus your message toward educational institutions so as to keep the young on the straight and narrow.
He who controls the past controls the future.
Abigael Ramirez
Sebring
