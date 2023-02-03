All smoked out
There is something to be said about letting a federal agency know that I have every intention of putting my story in the newspaper, calling them out.
Well, there has been a big turnabout after my letter on “Second-hand smoke prevailed over all,” but as told by Mrs. Chapman of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Oct. 21, 2022, my case was closed. Apparently it’s not.
On Dec. 27th and Jan. 6th, I received two letters, both typed and dated Dec. 20th. Dec. 20th was a busy and a big day for letter writing from the director’s office of the Civil Rights USDA and U.S. Housing, HUD. The letter from the USDA looked like something out of an FBI file. The letter consisted of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, Center for Civil Rights Enforcement (CCRE) and the Program Complaints Division, which stated that this office is responsible for processing administrative complaints alleging discrimination in a program conducted by or receiving federal assistance from the USDA. It read like you should have been an attorney for at least half of your life.
The Director of Civil Rights will keep my case file open while the complaint is being processed.
Once a decision regarding the case is completed, Rural Development will forward a copy to CCRE for further processing and HUD is processing your discrimination complaint.
They will monitor my complaint in accordance with the (MOU) Memorandum of Understanding between HUD and the USD R-D, the (MOU) is (AMF) a mouthful. Listed at the bottom of the letter were different U.S. Codes that were being collected in accordance to and under the authorities.
It’s been 11 months of nothing to write home about and the owner has done nothing. Let’s see what phase three brings. I’m all smoked out. This USDA letter I hope should clear the air.
Sherian Palmer
Lake Placid
