Always striving for better
I have known Jill Compton (-Twist) for 44 years. She was 2 years old, and would interpret for her 2-year-older brother who had a speech impediment. Since that very early age, she was always helping someone. She was determined to help children with speech issues.
When she was only 8 years old she would answer the phone and helped in the office of Compton Homes after school hours and activities. She also helped me set grades and layout houses. Always a productive person.
At Lake Placid High School she participated in seven sports or activities, and at the same time maintaining high grades and still working off hours at the office.
Following her dream, she went on to get her degree, and master’s in speech pathology. Working her way through college.
When Jill thought she could help better, she went back and earned her master’s degree in educational leadership/administration. Again, paid her own way.
Again, when she saw she could help at another level, she became a member of the Highlands County School Board. She takes this position very seriously.
Exceptional traits: I have never heard Jill say a negative word about another person, ever. She has always been prepared to do her best. She has always been quick to learn. Jill has strong convictions, but has always had an open mind. She has always been a hard worker. “Service above self” is a Rotary motto; it also applies to Jill, too.
I highly endorse Jill Compton-Twist for re-election to the Highlands County School Board, District 5.