America needs to get out of this
mess
To all the Trump haters who still hold on to their hatred for Trump after he has been out of office for over a year, please give us a break.
With all the rhetoric you spout, the main street media reports, and completely mad ravings by the liberals, we would by now think we were living in the Garden of Eden. Instead, we are mired in a morass of high gas prices, crazy food prices, high inflation, crime taking over our cities, military blunders, and the list goes on.
You need to worry about getting us out of this mess you helped to create instead of obsessing about things like cult worship, thinking he wanted to be king, and other silly accusations.
Just a thought, the American public was always understanding and long suffering with who I like to refer to as Huckleberry Finn Clinton from Arkansas, President Urkel, and Bewildered Biden, so if you would like this understanding continued just remember the American public has a breaking point.
Please look thoughtfully over the whole picture before you take pen to paper. Oh, and if you want to see a real cult member maybe you should look in the mirror.
Jay Broker
Sebring