An effective suggestion
I read the column online today about the need for more gun control laws and the banning of certain firearms. The author goes so far as to say who is and is not entitled to speak about this subject, obliviously separating out people with different viewpoints as unqualified.
I would invite this person to honestly research his passion for banning one particular weapon and believe he will find it is used in only a small portion of crimes, but is reported repeatedly for days when it is involved. Just as we are falsely led to believe white supremacists commit the majority of these crimes. The media and their political allies have an agenda and they push it whenever they can. Not to minimize any crime as they are all unacceptable, but the solution needs to apply.
The writer gives several steps to handling this situation, but I would like to suggest some that might really have an effect: 1. You commit a crime while possessing a weapon — 20 years in prison, serve every day. 2. You discharge a weapon while committing a crime -50 years, serve every day. 3. You injure or kill someone with a weapon while committing a crime — life, no parole. Simple, effective, no loopholes at all.
Aside: I see on the front page where a young man with a lengthy record is expected to plead in a case involving a shooting, so it happens here.
I am far from being a “gun nut”, but do believe that the criminal actions of others are a poor excuse for limiting or eliminating my rights. By the way, gun laws only work if they are enforced.
Every time you see Hunter Biden jetting off around the world completely free, let it remind you that he is uncharged, not prosecuted, and unpunished for violating laws concerning the background checks that already exist, but the media wants the public to think they don’t. There is no bigger gun control advocate than our current president, yet he isn’t interested in enforcing those controls.