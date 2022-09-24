An opportunity for change
What do we want from a leader? Tell us what the problems are and what you are doing to fix them.
We all deserve leaders with answers to problems. Vote out the do-nothing leaders.
These are going to be problems for your children, grandchildren and generations to come. Your opportunity for change begins in November.
John Larsen
Sebring
