”Angel” steps forward at Walmart
On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 23, I made a trip up to Walmart in Sebring to get my vitamins and a few grocery items. It was so crowded and so busy. I finally made it to the register and the clerk rang up my items. The bill came close to $75 and I handed her a $50 gift certificate I had saved from Christmas to pay for my merchandise. She scanned the gift card twice but the register wouldn’t take it. She asked me if I had activated the card and I told her no, I didn’t know you had to. She gave me a phone number to call and I had to leave all the groceries at the checkout and go to customer service to get help to activate the card.
I’m standing in line at Customer Service and someone taps me on the shoulder and says, “Here’s all your groceries – they are all paid for and your receipt is in the bag.”
I’ve never seen this “angel.” I was startled – in shock. I said, “Oh no, I’m waiting to get the card activated to pay for this.” She says to me, “Go, it’s all been paid for.” And off she went. I was stunned. What an act of God.
She was just a young blond girl whom I have never seen before. I want to thank her with all my heart for her generous gift to me. I’ll never ever forget it. She will always be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you.
Joann Ulm
Sebring