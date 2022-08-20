Another Chinese-Democrat ploy?
The 2020 election demonstrated to the world the depths to which the Democrats will sink to put their candidates in office. They lied, they stole votes, they destroyed ballots. They followed up this bit of perfidy with the phony January 6 “insurrection.”
That said, is it beyond the realm of possibility that all this saber-rattling China is doing over Taiwan is another ploy, another put-up job?
Think about it. We have the weakest, most ineffective, most incompetent president in the history of our country snoozing in the Oval Office.
The Dems need to do something to bolster his approval rating before the November election.
Come on, man. Do you really think old Sleepy Joe is going to stand up to China? He has a fortune invested in China. They own him.
But hey … wouldn’t he look good, if the Chinese threaten some little country like Taiwan, and Joe dons his aluminum foil armor, picks up his cardboard shield, and prances around, pretending to nip at China’s heels.
And of course, the Chinese are in on the whole thing. They want their boy and his minions to stay in office and keep that American money flowing to China, as our economy grows weaker and weaker and more and more of our people become dependent on the government just as all the people of China are dependent on the Communist Party.
Think about what I’ve said. They infected us with a deadly virus, and yet we’ve continued to do business with them. Our leaders continue to kowtow to people who tried to destroy us. The Chinese continue to call the shots in our country and have the president in their pocket. They know Biden is a Bozo … but he’s their clown.
Is what I’m saying really so unlikely?