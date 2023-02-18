Another end of life option
The desperation revealed in Daytona Beach recently when Mrs. Gilland followed her husband’s wishes to end his life to alleviate his pain – thereby shooting him in his hospital bed – shows the drastic measures people facing death will take.
I know. My father took his own life when the pain of enduring was too much. Because people kept ‘saving’ him when he tried to overdose on pills, he stabbed himself in the heart. I hope no one else ever has to do that.
A movement to allow physicians to provide an end of life option to terminally ill patients is taking hold in this country, as well as in Europe. Legislation has passed in 10 states and D.C. that now allows a terminally ill person who is of sound mind to choose a self-ingested medical way out of suffering and gently into death.
In Florida a non-profit group called Florida Death with Dignity is working to locate sponsors in our legislature to pass a proposed legislation for a Florida End-of-Life Options Act. This option allows a terminally ill person with less than six months to live, who is mentally competent to make their own healthcare decision, and who can self administer medication as confirmed by two physicians to end their life in a peaceful and humane manner. There are many safeguards to prevent abuse and coercion.
If such legislation were available in Florida, this loving 77-year-old couple might not have felt the need to use a gun.