Are residents aware of where money for firehouse came from?
The new fire house construction recently approved by the twp. committee,will cost about $1.6 million.
It is notable that $632,000 of the total cost will come from President Biden’s American Recovery plan that was passed by the Democrat house with not one Republican yes vote.
Highlands County received $20.6 million that helped the schools and other Highlands civic institutions to a rapid recovery post COVID pandemic.
And yet this heavily Republican county voters will march to the polls and ignore the hand that feeds them. You figure.
Jack Culkin
Lake Placid
