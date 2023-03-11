I just read the article in (a recent) Highlands News-Sun regarding smoking cessation options. It was an interesting article, although I do not agree with the tools mentioned to help smokers quit.
I started smoking when I was 14 years old. My parents both smoked and so did my grandparents. All my aunts and uncles, as well as friends of the family smoked. It seemed as normal as cleaning my plate and asking to be excused from the dinner table.
My attempts to quit were so numerous, I lost count many years ago. I tried the patch, nicotine gum, hypnosis (three times) and nothing worked. I even underwent a program sponsored by the hospital where they injected something into my neck that literally knocked me out for a couple of days and when I finally came out of it, I lit up a cigarette.
I was not a heavy smoker. I probably smoked between a pack and a pack-and-a-half a day. I knew it couldn’t be good for me, but I did it anyway. Hoping to stave off the numerous medical problems it would cause, I started jogging and working out. By the age of 50, I was in the best shape of my life. But I was still smoking. Like a lot of people, I figured all the cancer scares were for someone else.
Finally, at the age of 69, I quit, cold turkey.
I remember that day very clearly. As was the case so often, I felt the need to have a cigarette, and yet, once I lit one up, it tasted like crap. I can remember thinking to myself, why was I so looking forward to something that offered nothing in return.
I had been listening to an audiobook by Allen Carr titled “The Easy Way to Quit Smoking”. The book made a lot of sense to me. I don’t understand why medical professionals don’t recommend this book to people who want to quit.
There is no smoking cessation program as effective as what you will learn in this book. Quitting really is easy. And it can be done without any gimmicks.
If you’re interested in quitting this filthy habit, I highly recommend his book or his audiobook.