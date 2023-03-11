I just read the article in (a recent) Highlands News-Sun regarding smoking cessation options. It was an interesting article, although I do not agree with the tools mentioned to help smokers quit.

I started smoking when I was 14 years old. My parents both smoked and so did my grandparents. All my aunts and uncles, as well as friends of the family smoked. It seemed as normal as cleaning my plate and asking to be excused from the dinner table.

