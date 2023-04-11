Having been an educator in another state many years ago and the fact that my daughter is currently a teacher in the state of Florida, I am totally against banning any books.
A book that was in my daughter’s classroom for years was pulled from her library and I, for the life of me, cannot see why. The book is “Feathers” by Jacqueline Woodson written for ages 10-12. It is set in the early 1970’s and written through a sixth-grade girl’s eyes about her middle-class African American family and school events during one winter in New York. This of course was shortly after segregation ended – but not really ended.
There is nothing at all pornographic in the book, nor is there any foul language.
The story is based on a poem written by Emily Dickinson – Lord, please don’t let them ban works by great American poets. The poem and book are about hope, which in my opinion, is a good thing and nothing to be banned.
This country and especially this state is getting crazy about book banning in every facet of education: math; science; English and even history. Some folks say it is unAmerican to ban assault rifles – 2nd Amendment. I say it is more unAmerican to ban books – 1st amendment.
During my lifetime, I have read most of the books on the banned list. So, at 76 that is probably what made me the “Woke”, open-minded, educated, “hopeful” person I am. Woke is not a bad word, people. Woke means awake, alert and aware of what is happening in the world around us.
Please no more book bans.