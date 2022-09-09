Be careful what you wish for
When Biden won as the president, and the truth is still not known, I said. “I hope he fails so bad to be the worst president ever.” I am sorry I even thought that.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 3:46 am
Give me Trump, take me back four years.
Biden undid everything Trump accomplished. How could I have in my wildest imagination thought that Biden could campaign from a basement and would win the election. Biden in one year is:
1. Begging Saudi Arabia for oil.
2. Tore down the border wall.
3. Allowed 4 million people all over the world to have first place over Americans who bled and died for our country. Americans are footing the bill.
4. Over 100,000 plus Americans have died from drugs brought over the border illegally, while making the cartels wealthy.
5. Shut our country down because the CDC were so ill informed. Businesses remain closed.
6. Walking away from a hard-fought war that we had a handle on and the needless deaths of 13 Americans.
7. Leaving behind $80 million of equipment that the enemy is now using against us.
8. Allowed defunding of police with no retribution as our cities burned.
9. Passing two, 2 trillion bills for COVID and inflation. It is a known fact millions of dollars went to help illegals for food and housing and allocated dollars for inflation will not take effect for years to come.
10. To say nothing of demoralizing Americans.
Swords came out for Trump because the demarcates, the China virus, socialists, the swamp, FBI, CIA, Hunter Biden laptop, and lobbyists truth still to come out.
God-fearing Americans, American-loving patriots, demarcates, independents, and freedom lovers better get on their knees, work to find the best Constitutional candidates or we can say “goodbye” to what America really stands for.
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring
