Be wise as owls
My husband and I were stolen from twice and scammed from once. My husband and I could never sleep in the same room. He is from Puerto Rico and I am from Cleveland, Ohio. If I was too hot, I could not turn on the ceiling fan because he was too cold. Jose also had a voracious appetite. I never knew what I would find in the refrigerator or pantry the next morning.
I had a girl from a company hired to stay with us from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. to be sure he stayed in his room. She seemed to be a very pleasant girl. I always kept my purse at the foot of my bed.
That “pleasant girl” was sneaking into my bedroom and stealing checks in random order. Altogether, she stole $19,000. She was caught and put in jail. When she was released, it was on condition that she repay us $232 a month until the debt was repaid. I may well be in paradise before that happens.
We were robbed a second time but prefer not to discuss it because it involves a “friend”.
The scam that cost the most financially, and worst of all emotionally, because Jose is quite a bit older than me, we hired, on the recommendation of a friend, a young man who was so kind and helpful to us. He scammed us out of $92,000. I could not even believe it after the lawyer came over. We were more than devastated. The thief and his wife who helped him were never seen again. My words of caution, when it comes to money be as wise as a hundred owls.
I now live in an assisted living facility and my dear Jose is still in Lake Placid in a facility for dementia and Alzheimer’s. I hate them (those who stole) with every fiber of my being.