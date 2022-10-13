I am writing in response to Sebring’s family-friendly versus adult shows debate.
I read. “The only disrespect showing for the performance is being done in this building by Councilwoman Mendel and other religious bigots” quotes by Cadzow’s owner of proposed burlesque show.
I was taken aback by the combination of “religious bigots.”
I am religious and attend church every time the doors open unless I am ill. A verse most everyone can quote, John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. I wanted eternal life. John 14:6 “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” John 3:18 “He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.” That said all that I needed. I am religious.
Merriam Webster says bigotry is a hater, intolerant of others opinion, obstinate, has their own prejudices. Cambridge says “has strong unreasonable beliefs, disliking other people who have different beliefs or way of life.
Could Cadzow, who does not like people who have different beliefs, has strong unreasonable beliefs, and is intolerant of other opinions, have a touch of bigotry?
Owning and running a restaurant is an arduous, demanding, laborious enterprise. Would be an admirable addition to the Sebring Circle for Sebring families to enjoy. But to add a burlesque show as part of it, is inconceivable. On the Circle, Christmas and Easter programs are there honoring the birth and death of the Savior, Jesus Christ. George Sebring bought 14,000 acres, gave land to churches, and sold parcels to people who promised not to make or drink alcohol on their land. Sebring was optimistic for the development of his dream.
Cadzow has strong unreasonable beliefs that differ with people with a unique way of life. Is that a form of bigotry?