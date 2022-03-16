Being straight is an orientation
I’m concerned that the Florida House has not thought through HB-1557-Parental Rights In Education. The bill prohibits the discussion or teaching of orientation in grades 1-3. Here’s the issue – orientation doesn’t just apply to gays and lesbians, but also to those who identify as straight.
So, if we can no longer talk about orientation at all, we can not address straight, same-gendered couples in the school. This means when teaching American History, we can not state that President Trump was married to Melanie, because that would indicate orientation.
Every single children’s book in the classroom will now have to be vetted to ensure there are no stories that show or refer to a couple, because that indicates orientation. Further, teachers can not talk about their spouses, show photos of their family, or talk about life events, because that indicates orientation. On days in which a movie is shown, films such as “Aladdin” are out, because that clearly shows a straight orientation.
I fear the Florida House has set our schools up to be sued into oblivion. Imagine if just one family in each school, in each district of Florida was to sue their school the moment anyone, at any time, talks about any meaningful romantic relationship, because being straight is an orientation.
Rev. George Miller
Sebring