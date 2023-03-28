Best candidate can’t do it all

America’s despicable inhumane strategy. Man shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, high-minded. This is fueling an open border, uncontrolled crime, defunding police, targeted murders of police. The burning of our cities, looting, sex trafficking, over 100,000 deaths a year from illegal drugs. Enriching the cartels, while destroying the lives and property of Americans. Broken laws that endanger our Supreme Court justice and members of Congress and the implementing the Woke agenda.

Recommended for you