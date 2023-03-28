Best candidate can’t do it all
America’s despicable inhumane strategy. Man shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, high-minded. This is fueling an open border, uncontrolled crime, defunding police, targeted murders of police. The burning of our cities, looting, sex trafficking, over 100,000 deaths a year from illegal drugs. Enriching the cartels, while destroying the lives and property of Americans. Broken laws that endanger our Supreme Court justice and members of Congress and the implementing the Woke agenda.
New York City will spend over $1 billion this fiscal year to feed and house illegals. Some in luxury hotels that the illegals are destroying. That is just NYC, what about the total cost of tax dollars for other cities?
It is unconscionable that in America our tax dollars are used on illegals and drug dealers. Our tax dollars that could be used to rescue the small town of Palestine, Ohio, after a toxic disaster. That amount of money with Norfolk Southern taking on their share of the responsibility, this town could be restored, medically, emotionally and physically.
The Democrats just passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that was supposed to be spent on roads, railroads and bridges; instead it was spent on climate change.
We have an election coming up in less than two years. Democrats and Republicans are competing for the job. The jury from the Murdock case set a good example and went to prayer before they delivered their verdict of guilty. Voters need to go to prayer because the best candidate for president cannot bring common sense back to America. It will take the wisdom of God to solve the problems America faces. The preamble, “In order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the Blessings of Liberty.”
Psalms 33:12 “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord; and the people whom he hath chosen for his own inheritance.”