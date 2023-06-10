Ronald Dion DeSantis, the present governor of Florida, attended Yale University, Harvard Law School and the Naval Justice School. Very impressive, isn’t it? Since becoming Florida’s governor, he has accomplished the following:
Banning transition care for minors.
Prohibiting public school employees from calling students pronouns other than those matching their gender at birth.
Banned the Florida education system from spending money on diversity equity and inclusion initiatives .
Universal school vouchers.
Death penalty to an 8-4 majority from a unanimous 12.
Concealed weapon without a permit or classes.
Ended Disney’s self governing status, etc.
Mandated that employers with 25 or more employees check to see if the employee is authorized to work in the U.S.
Law to shield the public from records of the governors travels in and out of state.
He is to sign a bill that he doesn’t have to resign as governor to run for president.
Rejected dozens of social studies textbooks in order to scrub textbooks of contested topics.
Restricted access to untold number of books in classrooms and school libraries.
The WOKE Act. Does anybody know what this means? People use the term and don’t even know what it stands for. I do. It stands for “Stop Wrongs to our kids and employees”. Is it still any clearer? No.
Another one, “Critical Race Theory”. Do you know what that really means? I do. Basically it is discussion on racism, equality, social justice and history of race. We can’t mention or teach any of that here in Florida.
Shall we just disregard the Civil War, which, by the way, has shaped our country? What shall the governor and the Florida Congress do next? Burn books?
Yet, with all this written, Ronald DeSantis is running for President of the United States. How do you match that? Where are we going as a country? We are heading into Fascism. We have Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis. Can’t the Republicans do better? We are members of the world community. We are not isolationists. This is where our forefathers came for the freedoms that America offered. Quoting the Miami Herald, as it is worth repeating, “This is all suppression of free speech. It’s about punishing political enemies using the power of the state. It’s about a nakedly ambitious, vindictive governor who can’t tolerate dissent.”