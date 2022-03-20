I am not saying the Highlands Landfill does not need more/new equipment to fight their fires but maybe if drivers of the garbage trucks would stop dumping liquids/sludge on county streets that moisture content would better serve fire fighting inside the landfill than contributing to the environmental pollution seen with each stop for another pickup.
One action is a reaction. The other action is deliberate law breaking.
But it is good our government, and at least this one sub-contractor, can find taxpayer dollars to help cover for their sloppy work ethic.
James Bell
Sebring