Bigger issues at stake
(A recent writer) makes the assertion that Governor DeSantis was “attacking stockholders” for saying something that “annoys Florida’s governor.” The truth of the matter is that Disney made it a company goal to see the repeal of the Florida Parent’s Rights legislation.
When a multi-billion dollar corporation publicly declares that it will enter the political arena and use their money and influence to impact local politics, they leave themselves open to the consequences of their actions. Apparently, Disney agrees as the new public relations chief, Geoff Marnell, was let go today, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Furthermore, while the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees freedom of speech for citizens, it does not guarantee freedom of speech to corporations. If the CEO disagreed with Florida’s laws then he has the right to disagree as a citizen, not as the CEO with the full backing of a powerful company. In my opinion, he did not make that distinction.
I believe (the letter writer) is being short-sighted in only looking to his bank account when there are much bigger issues at stake with this situation.
Michelle Armbruster
Sebring