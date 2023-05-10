Bill may open lawsuit possibilities
With great caution, parents, doctors and hospitals may have to tread after the approval of SB 254, which prevents certain medical treatments to minors. Our governor is against treatments which we calls “child mutilation.” The danger is this – circumcision is also child mutilation, almost always done against a boy’s consent.
If SB 254 is signed, then we can be opening parents, doctors and hospitals to ligitigous actions done by any male who is circumcised against their will.
Let us not forget that ear piercing and tattoos performed on someone under 18 can also be considered “child mutilation.”
This may sound like a far reach, but step by step, we are watching Florida move into a place in which any person, at any time can be arrested, sued, punished.