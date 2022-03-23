Bill will protect puppy mills
It’s hard to believe, but the Florida Senate has just passed SB620, The Puppy Mill Law, that will stop local governments from halting the puppy mill businesses from operating in their jurisdiction. In other words, our local governments cannot stop puppy mill owners if they wish to pursue their cruel and inhumane practices. Dictator DeSantis is slated to sign the bill in the near future.
These inhumane owners force dogs to have litter after litter until their bodies can no longer stand the strain, at which time, they are killed or left to die because they are no longer useful to the greedy owners. These poor animals are kept in cramped, dirty cages that offer no exercise opportunity. Vet visits are not encouraged. Instead, the poor animals suffer a horrible life and then die..
The Republican Florida Legislature, who never met a lobbyist that they didn’t take untold riches from, listened to the pet store owners and the puppy mill owners, and decided that just as women in Florida have no right to choose what to do with their bodies, neither should animals have the right to be treated humanely.
I am ashamed of Rep. Tuck and Senator Albritton. Their love for special interests has overcome any compassion they might feel for defenseless animals.
Millie Grime
Sebring