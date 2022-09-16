Blame it on the neurons
I am aware that the neurons in my brain are playing hopscotch and refuse to let me connect the dots sometimes. I forgot at least one doctor’s appointment this year and am pretty sure my grandson did not get a birthday card from me in July. I did not panic however until the day I could not remember no matter how hard I tried, if I had given my 12-year-old Dachshund his arthritis pill. I immediately sent a copy of my nursing home insurance policy to each of my children.
Thankfully my neurons got together the next day and I purchased a pill caddy for Fritzy and arranged for “Alexa” to remind me to take my blood pressure medication on time. Crisis averted, problem solved and the pooch and I do not have to check into a senior community center just yet.
Memory loss as we get older seems normal at first, well sort of. However as time passes and the ability to remember worsens and distractions are an everyday occurrence it can be very frightening. Something like sliding down a slippery curve with no stop in sight, except the possibility of suddenly dropping off and sailing into “dementia” territory.
Lisa Genova, who is a neuro scientist, has some answers for all of us. If you go to YouTube and input in your search engine: How your memory works and why forgetting is totally OK/Lisa Genova. You will find a video by Lisa that is very enlightening and one I am sure you will enjoy.