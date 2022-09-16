Blame it on the neurons

I am aware that the neurons in my brain are playing hopscotch and refuse to let me connect the dots sometimes. I forgot at least one doctor’s appointment this year and am pretty sure my grandson did not get a birthday card from me in July. I did not panic however until the day I could not remember no matter how hard I tried, if I had given my 12-year-old Dachshund his arthritis pill. I immediately sent a copy of my nursing home insurance policy to each of my children.

