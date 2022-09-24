Blessed are the meek
Though Teddy Roosevelt was a genius, I disagree with his belief that a war was needed to make a soft generation tough; but each must learn there’s times when obliged to take a stand. For instance, if confronted by a spoiled bully, you’ve gotta prove that you’re not scared of him.
Every multicultural society suffers the occasional rise of tyrannical degenerate demagogues like Joe McCarthy, Trump, DeSantis, or Steube, endorsed by sects who’re indoctrinated in likeminded vice and bigotry, secular and not; then the good majority must realize they’re in an ideological struggle, like it or not, make no mistake. And if proven too weak to the challenge, such arrogant forces will impose their evil will on everyone who’ll lose their liberty to live in a virtuous, decent, good, gracious, kind, tolerant and free society instead, along with their personal reproductive determination. Therefore: ‘We cannot be tolerant of intolerance.’
As occurred in Germany when the good majority failed to oppose the fringe group of Nazis before it was too late, emboldening, thus enabling, their rise to power, zealously supported by sanctimonious christians. Fascist authoritarianism, combined with self-righteous hypocrisy, walk hand in hand to intolerantly negate the humanity of all who oppose them, as history teaches us time and again, which our enlightened Founders understood.
Hence, Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion (opposing fanatical nuts), or prohibiting the free exercise thereof (sane humble worship); or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; etc. For God gives His grace to the humble, while denying it to the proud; as Satan fills them with foolish pride and presumption — blessed are the meek who don’t assume, but fear God instead. An independent free press has already been nullified along with dissenting speech in the mainstream, what’s next?