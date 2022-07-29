”Blind, furious optimism”
We need to stop and think where we are located in the universe that our God created. We are a very small planet. We have a sun and a moon. We have a northern hemisphere and a southern hemisphere. We have a change of seasons. We have a tropical climate and an arctic climate.
Our planet Earth is extremely small in comparison to other planets in our galaxy. The galaxy, the universe was a gift of creation and it was given to us. We need to respect and be thankful for our gift of life and universe. We not only need to come together as a people in America but all peoples in the world need to come together.
Sylvester Stallone said, “I believe any success in life is made by going into an area with a blind, furious optimism.” You normally think of Mr. Stallone as an actor, but his words ring of togetherness. Furious optimism. What if our world, our planet came together with “blind, furious optimism?” Wow!!