Block busting at Spring Lake promoted by Spring Lake Improvement District. Many veterans have chosen Spring Lake as their home. SLID, a small drainage district, has again raised its ugly head to control Spring Lake, that is home to many veterans in our area.
The Democratic Party has plans to use block busting to lower the value of our homes. It is a means to allow the real estate market to move in on our veterans. It was used extensively to cause many people to move out and let the real estate market destroy the value of our homes.
Joe Biden, the Democrat president, has stated publicly that he plans to use low income homes to devalue home and that this will make American people more equal, regardless of what it does to the will of the American people.
This is promoted by the Spring Lake Golf Course to make more money regardless of what it does to veterans homes in and around these homes in Spring Lake. This was done in the ‘40s and ‘50s to move the real estate market, regardless of what it did to homeowners nationwide. It is an ugly way of destroying peoples lives.
The governor of our state must address this problem of block busting. It can destroy homes nationwide as it did in large cities across the nation. This must be addressed by the state legislators as soon as possible. Permits should be withheld until this matter is solved. To do less is to destroy many veterans homes in Highlands County. Highlands County has more veterans than any place in the nation.
Billie Jewett
Sebring