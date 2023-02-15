Borrowing trouble
The right wing strategy of personal destruction discourages highly qualified people from seeking public office. Putting party over country, the right wing has made politics a repulsive calling. Nobody would want to have themselves and their families attacked and dehumanized.
Trump fine tuned this disgusting trend and belittled anyone he believed to be not loyal to himself.
Loyalty to the nation was not important.
Attacking people and not their positions leads to lack of choices on the November ballot.
Right wing rhetoric abounds in Florida’s legislature and Congressional delegation. Self indulgent and uncaring politicians such as Rubio, Gatez and DeSantis are more interested in their self interests and rhetoric than in good governance. They care only if their name is spelled correctly in the media.
Any legitimate candidates who might care about the state, the country, and its people are hiding far out of the line of fire of the rabid right.
I refuse to kiss anyone’s ring, much less that of an unqualified and self inflated fake.