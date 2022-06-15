Both decisions should be trashed
What are we to make of Roe vs. Wade? In the fantasy world of Roe vs. Wade, there is no such thing as marriage. A married man who is living with his wife and paying the bills has no rights. If she is pregnant, she doesn’t have to tell him, she can just get an abortion if she decides to. She can get an abortion and send him the bill, of course. If she decides to have the child, he is obligated to raise that child. If they get a divorce, he must pay child support.
An abortion is a serious decision. It would make far more sense for a married couple to make the decision together. In practice, many couples probably do.
Just as husbands have no rights under this unhinged decision, neither do parents. Doe vs. Bolton was released on the same day as Roe vs. Wade and both decisions are written by Justice Harry Blackmun. Roe vs. Wade overruled a Texas abortion law and Doe vs. Bolton overruled a Georgia abortion law. For most practical purposes they are one decision. Doe vs. Bolton makes it clear that there is no minimum age for abortion. The decision says that age is merely one of the factors for the doctor to consider. If a girl is 16, for instance, or even younger, the doctor has no obligation to consult the parents. Where abortion is concerned, parents and parental authority, do not exist.
Roe vs. Wade and Doe vs. Bolton are written for a fantasy world where there are no husbands, no marriages, no families, and certainly no parental authority. There are no protections for minors, they are simply customers at a doctor’s office. Both decisions should have been thrown in the trash can.
Dale L. Gillis
Sebring