Both parties can do better
I’m responding to “Is anybody listening”. This information has been dwelling on my mind with all the anti-American things the Democrats and the Biden administration has been doing to tear down our country. I say “kudos” to Mr. (Don) Norton. The things the democrats and the Biden administration have been doing coincide with the Communist Manifesto and the “Naked Communist”. Socialism is Communism.
Mr. Norton’s article pointed out many of the things that are in the “Naked Communist”, aka the Communist game plan. Look it up folks. As to “Genesis of Republican extremism” what I see and what is the ploy of the Democrats is the fact that they accuse the Republicans of nefarious things that they are actually guilty of themselves. The Democrats have been doing that for ages.
The Democrats were the ones instrumental in forming the KKK in resistance to the Republican Party’s Reconstruction-era policies aimed at establishing political and economic equality for Black Americans. The Democrats have voted against most of the early civil rights bills before Congress. The Democrats pretend to have compassion for the minorities but the only thing they have compassion for is their hunger for power. What minorities need is better education but when the Republicans offer up school choice the Democrats vote it down.
By the way, who counted the votes in the last election? And talk about hi-jacking elections, who are the people against voter ID, purging the voter rolls of deceased people, flooding the country with mail-in ballots under the guise of coronavirus which is so prone to fraud.
As far as I’m concerned both parties can do better. We need honest and fair elections.