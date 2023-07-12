Bring back the draft
I received a letter from Uncle Sam just a few short weeks after I turned 18. Nothing unusual about that, since it was way back in the ‘60s and every young man knew he would be getting a letter ordering him to appear for a physical. Like every other 18-year-old, I showed up and after a brief physical examination, I was stamped 1A.
Unlike some men who went to college or were deemed physically unfit, I expected to be drafted soon. Rather than wait for my next letter in the mail, I decided to volunteer for the draft. On April 9th, 1968, I reported for duty.
Back then, the draft was a normal part of life. Every male knew that once he reached the age of 18, he was likely to be drafted.
Of course we had a war going on back then and they needed all the young men to fight that war.
The US draft no longer exists today, although all men 18-25 who live in the United States must register for Selective Service.
Will a US draft happen again?
Probably not. While world events such as the war in Ukraine and an increasing U.S. presence in Poland continue to evolve, there has been no indication that a military draft will take place in 2023.
But should we consider reinstating the draft? I think we should.
I grew up in a family of three boys, and my father was a strict, tough old Army sergeant who didn’t take any crap from anybody, including his sons.
We were required to make our beds, ask to be excused from the dinner table, and God help us if we forgot to say ‘please’ or ‘thank you.’
Back then, I thought I was tough, but the Army made me tougher. I learned how to follow orders and the importance of discipline. And after spending time in other countries, I appreciated just how great the United States is.
I don’t want my son, or his son to have to fight a war. But I want them to be strong, disciplined and have respect for others. And I want them to love this great country of ours as much as I do and to appreciate the men who fought to keep us free.
Our children, both boys and girls, would benefit, as our country would from a peacetime draft.