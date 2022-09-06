Bring back the polygraphs
I read the Aug. 22, 2022, Highlands News-Sun about paving West Schumacher Road. This was put forward by County Commissioner Scott Kirouac. Here is my issue, the Highlands County Property Appraiser website can be an amazing tool. Particularly, when you click the “Interactive Button”. I also have hiked Granada Boulevard to Schumacher Road, Sun N Lake Preserve and Granada Scrub Powerline Trail.
I am going to reframe [sic] from commenting on everything I found by using the Property Appraiser’s website, ie: the second property is “affiliated with” and based on their “advertising budget” with NASCAR and the Tampa Bay Bucs they could “pave Schumacher with gold”. Then another observation is “real estate speculation” is not a lost art.
1972, with the promise of employment I moved to West Palm Beach, Florida from South Jersey. I was 24 years of age and the prospective employer failed to mention, Florida and they polygraphed. That was not a problem. These Florida polygraphs were routine for a number of years. In fact, a Polk County lumber company, Scotty’s, bought out the chain of lumber yards I was a store manager in the Keys and set up polygraphers for six months trying to staff the stores.
The News-Sun has been running cartoons about the FBI. Untrustworthy? Much of Highlands County is upset over the election. The HCSO website went missing because of “foreign actors”. “Democrats are devils”.
Suggestion: Pave a road to no where and its from a “politician”?