Too much bullying
A 14-year-old girl was viciously beaten in the hallway at Central High School in New Jersey. The video was posted online and repeatedly sent to her. She was found dead in her bedroom two days later. The school superintendent resigned. Other students and parents have reported bullying and no action was taken. Her father said, “If the school had acted sooner, she would still be alive.”
Sadly, this is happening across the country. Most of us wonder, how could this be happening in America? Why are parents not outraged, demanding the school board and police to find out why?
When the Bible was taken out of schools there was no instruction for decency or “love thy neighbor”. Socialism and Marxism have run their tentacles into our laws, government and our schools. The Democrats took God out of their platform.
President Trump encouraged the 1776 curriculum to be taught in our schools, which taught the truth about American history, civics and government. The Democrats have insisted on using the 1619 curriculum, which “is a political project riddled with factual errors and its theories on capitalism and should not be conflated as an accurate historical account.” The 1619 curriculum is the reason we have the teaching of Woke theology, demonstrations of violence, destruction of property, stealing and murder for which there is no accountability.
An open border, 5 million illegal immigrants, many single men, could they organize and become an army within our borders? Could we have terrorists among us that caused the toxic chemical derailed train in Palestine, Ohio and other “apparent accidents”?
As Americans, let us get back to the ideals and principles our forefathers set before us, 246 years ago. Let’s come together and pray that our leaders will have wisdom from God in the decisions they make. We have an election coming up in two years, pray for God’s man to be elected. Hebrews 13:17 “Obey them that have the rule over you, and submit yourselves: for they watch for your souls, as they that must give account, that they may do it with joy”.