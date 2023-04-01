Campaign promises kept
Well, y’all, whether you like Joe Biden or not, you have to admit he has kept his campaign promises.
First, he shut down the pipeline and knocked something like 70,000 folks out of work.
He opened our borders and has allowed millions of “undocumented” people to enter our country.
He got us back into this Paris Accord nonsense, claiming that the number one concern of the American people is climate control.
He has totally embraced the New Green malarkey.
Fast forward to March 2023.
We have sky high gas prices.
The Mexican and South American cartels now control our borders. Our cities are overrun with people who have no business being here but are being allowed to leech off the taxpayers. The countries south of the border are emptying their jails and mental institutions and sending these people to us.
People can hardly afford to eat, so I don’t think they’re too worried about the earth’s temperature rising maybe a quarter of a degree over the next century. Meanwhile China and India are polluting the skies, but that’s OK because they are still emerging economies and therefore are not held to the emissions standards of the U.S.
And not too many people can afford to give up their cars and appliances to ease the egg bags of the Greenies.
All of y’all who voted for Biden … are you happy with what you’ve got now?
Suzanna Crean
Avon Park
