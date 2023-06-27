Can’t see the grove for the trees
There is an old saying in Highlands County that probably goes back to George Sebring to when he planted his first Bible and his first citrus tree in Sebring, “You can’t see the citrus grove for the orange trees”!
Your Thursday, June 22, 2023, Highlands News-Sun has a political cartoon of an elephant and a donkey with the elephant asking the question, “why so much hatred for Trump?” Admittedly, your subscribers have to have access to your digital edition to understand what I am getting at.
What gets me is the management and staff of the Highlands paper answers the question, in great part, in that same edition if they would only go to their paper’s page A9, Dear Abby — “Man considers leaving wife for younger mistress”.
What about George Sebring’s Bible? What about seeing the forest for the trees?
Both, when it comes to Trump, are tied together. Somewhere in that Bible it mentions the Ten Commandments and something about adultery. And, then we get to Dear Abby, whose article probably pertains to Mr. Trump’s lack of wisdom, as it does to … “at the crossroads”.
Yea, as far as the cartoon is concerned, I can find it personally “uncomfortable” being around Mr. Trump.
As far as Dear Abby, at 74 years of age, I should be so lucky.
Edward Hummell
Sebring
