Can’t tell the sun to not shine
I am commenting on a recent article about the lawmaker and the Florida school that is at odds over an alleged transgender attack in a girl’s bathroom even though a teacher and a state representative confirmed it.
Again, the Women’s Liberation Front in California filed a lawsuit in district court for the attack of a transgender male on a female inmate. And in the New York Post two women inmates serving time in New Jersey’s only state prison for women became pregnant after they had relationships with a transgender inmate. These men did not forget their natural birth for a minute.
Jeremiah 30:6, “Ask ye now, and see whether a man doth travail with child?”
There never was such an instance, nor is it possible that there should be.
“I made night and day.” — God. Thinking anybody can change their sex is the same as telling the sun ‘do not shine’.
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring
