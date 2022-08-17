Care is for all of county
Met Don Elwell about 10 years ago, we were working on a golf tournament to benefit Highlands County veterans. We needed an emcee for our tournament and dinner and someone suggested calling Don Elwell.
Even though Don did not know us, he was more than willing to help. He took time away from his family on a Sunday to come and help support our cause. Since then we have seen Don at numerous community functions, always supporting Highlands County. His support for Highlands County goes above and beyond his call of duty which is the reason he should be elected commissioner, he cares for all of Highlands County.
Lisa Hurley
Sebring
