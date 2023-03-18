Caution, is America entering World War III?
Regardless of political affiliation or views, we need to be very careful of the direction this country is taking involving Ukraine and Russia. Not one American citizen will gain a single benefit in our involvement in this foreign civil war except the exceptionally rich and politically powerful.
America can be said to be the only financial supporter and exceeding the biggest supplier of weapons in this civil war that’s not even on our own ground. Europe is hardly supporting it at all. This will undoubtedly place America in World War III with America being rightfully called the cause of it.
Without America’s involvement, this would have been ended nearly a year ago.
Are we willing to send our troops to Europe to fight and die with nothing to gain for the America? Are parents willing to see their sons get drafted to go fight a war (another Vietnam) that never involved or threatened America as a country? Are we ready to see tens of thousands (hundred thousands) of American flag-draped coffins coming back home?
How can we expect Putin to react when non-military targets are destroyed hundreds and hundreds of miles away from the Ukraine border with American-made missiles and bombs, delivered in American-made F-16’s and flown by American-trained Ukrainian pilots? How would America react if this was reversed and we were attacked in such a manner? Remember Pearl Harbor!