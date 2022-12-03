I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to the Highlands New-Sun for the Winter Sports Media Day event at the Lakeshore Mall on Nov. 12. Our student-athletes work hard to achieve and succeed in the classroom as well as in their athletic pursuits, and it meant a great deal to them to be recognized for their efforts.
We are blessed with amazing young people in Highlands County, and I thank the Highlands News-Sun staff for organizing this event, as well as the sponsors who made this celebration of our students possible. Thank you also to the principals of all three high schools for attending, and to the athletic directors and coaches at each campus for ensuring students were able to participate.